Barclays Maintains Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $78.13. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from its latest reported closing price of $69.01.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QDPL - Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 82K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

SPUSX - Symmetry Panoramic US Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 340.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 77.31% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 224K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing a decrease of 176.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 64.17% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 193K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 24.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 291 owner(s) or 28.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.53%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 443,756K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 5.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

