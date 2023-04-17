Barclays Maintains Aptiv (APTV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $136.10. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.11% from its latest reported closing price of $107.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is $19,708MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Ii holds 94K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Investments holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 46.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 527K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 1.24% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF holds 597K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 7.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.33%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 300,775K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

See all Aptiv regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.