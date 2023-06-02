Barclays Maintains AppHarvest (APPH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.75% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AppHarvest is 1.40. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.44.

The projected annual revenue for AppHarvest is 62MM, an increase of 174.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppHarvest. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPH is 0.02%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.57% to 56,666K shares. The put/call ratio of APPH is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 9,171K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 88.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 692.12% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 8,401K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 6.77% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 4,122K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,855K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 63.22% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 3,361K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

AppHarvest Background Information

AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and is addressing key issues including improving access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a home-grown food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, KY facility is among the largest indoor farms in the U.S.

