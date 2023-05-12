Barclays Maintains AppHarvest (APPH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 236.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AppHarvest is 1.66. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 236.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.49.

The projected annual revenue for AppHarvest is 62MM, an increase of 174.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppHarvest. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPH is 0.12%, an increase of 321.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 36,524K shares. The put/call ratio of APPH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 8,401K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,353K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 1,883K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 25.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 70.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,362K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPH by 72.36% over the last quarter.

AppHarvest Background Information

AppHarvest Background Information

AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and is addressing key issues including improving access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a home-grown food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, KY facility is among the largest indoor farms in the U.S.

