Barclays Maintains Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (APOS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:APOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $31.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.20 to a high of $36.04. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from its latest reported closing price of $25.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 17,181MM, a decrease of 36.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOS is 0.54%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 8,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 5.23% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 921K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 0.81% over the last quarter.

ACPSX - Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund holds 508K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 486K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 5.94% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 6.74% over the last quarter.

