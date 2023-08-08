Barclays Maintains APi Group (APG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of APi Group (NYSE:APG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for APi Group is 29.81. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of 28.15.

The projected annual revenue for APi Group is 6,768MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.58%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 195,791K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 34,090K shares representing 14.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,581K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,801K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,749K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 5,498K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 5,122K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

