Barclays Maintains APi Group (APG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of APi Group (NYSE:APG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for APi Group is 28.67. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.92% from its latest reported closing price of 22.07.

The projected annual revenue for APi Group is 6,768MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.58%, an increase of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 197,376K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 33,820K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,245K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,699K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,442K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 6,024K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,114K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 35.19% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,831K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,831K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 12.90% over the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

