Barclays Maintains Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.66% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anywhere Real Estate is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.66% from its latest reported closing price of $12.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anywhere Real Estate is 8,003MM, an increase of 36.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anywhere Real Estate. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOUS is 0.11%, an increase of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 118,344K shares. The put/call ratio of HOUS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 9,693K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 5,653K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,802K shares , representing a decrease of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 0.86% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,633K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,332K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 8.53% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 5,513K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,205K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 17.01% over the last quarter.

King Street Capital Management holds 4,800K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 144.77% over the last quarter.

