Barclays Maintains Antero Resources (AR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.41% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $43.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.41% from its latest reported closing price of $37.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 5,959MM, an increase of 19.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.37%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 316,458K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,652K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,260K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 88.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,510K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,359K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 9.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,508K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,537K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 7,786K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,156K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 3.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,222K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,377K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 8.70% over the last quarter.

