Barclays Maintains Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares (ANSS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:ANSS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares is 337.04. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 347.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,229MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.36%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 88,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,083K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 29.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,693K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 29.50% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,034K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 33.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,033K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,962K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

