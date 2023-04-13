Barclays Maintains ANSYS (ANSS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANSYS is $320.98. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $316.49.

The projected annual revenue for ANSYS is $2,229MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrabull holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 1.97% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund Class II holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 110K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 21.66% over the last quarter.

SSSPX - State Street S&P 500 Index V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 3.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1502 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANSYS. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.31%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 88,567K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

