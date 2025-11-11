Barclays Maintains AnaptysBio (ANAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.57% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $58.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 73.57% from its latest reported closing price of $33.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 21MM, a decrease of 87.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.17%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 39,298K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 3.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,880K shares representing 28.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 3,540K shares representing 12.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,475K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing a decrease of 16.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 6.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,272K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 61.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 191.89% over the last quarter.

