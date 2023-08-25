Barclays Maintains Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is 35.83. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from its latest reported closing price of 32.71.

The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,093MM, an increase of 10.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.41%, an increase of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 317,660K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 45,909K shares representing 16.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 11.54% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 17,620K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,839K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 8,359K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 32.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,349K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

