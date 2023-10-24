Barclays Maintains Ameren (AEE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameren is 90.70. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of 75.08.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,275MM, a decrease of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

Ameren Declares $0.63 Dividend

On August 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $75.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.27%, a decrease of 21.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 244,631K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,551K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,297K shares, representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 21.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,203K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,135K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,246K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,993K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,295K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

