Barclays Maintains Alliant Energy (LNT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Alliant Energy (NasdaqGS:LNT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $69.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of $67.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 3,986MM, a decrease of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.23%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 279,931K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,776K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,983K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,590K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 44.17% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 8,365K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,308K shares , representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 13.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,274K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,293K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,130K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 14.61% over the last quarter.

