Barclays Maintains Allegion (ALLE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Allegion Public (NYSE:ALLE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion Public is $125.80. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of $99.19.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion Public is $3,569MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.16.

Allegion Public Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $99.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO VARIABLE TRUST - Wells Fargo VT Index Asset Allocation Fund Class 2 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 43K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 134.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 49.34% over the last quarter.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 190.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 99.96% over the last quarter.

SCHK - Schwab 1000 Index ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 17.25% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 13.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1088 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion Public. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.14%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 89,542K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allegion Background Information

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

