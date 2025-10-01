Barclays Maintains Allegion (ALLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegion is $177.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $176.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion is 3,684MM, a decrease of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.19%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 100,278K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 4,698K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 58.66% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,485K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares , representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,920K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares , representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,756K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,573K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 39.85% over the last quarter.

