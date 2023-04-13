Barclays Maintains Alkami Technology (ALKT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkami Technology is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 58.94% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30.

The projected annual revenue for Alkami Technology is $262MM, an increase of 28.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 438K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 271K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 298K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 130.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 58.50% over the last quarter.

FYX - First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 169.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 63.92% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 2.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 59,117K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alkami Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

