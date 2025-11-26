Barclays Maintains Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (BABA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BABA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is $197.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.75 to a high of $285.02. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $157.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is 1,134,408MM, an increase of 12.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 77.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 0.78%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.82% to 381,533K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 19,988K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,764K shares , representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,910K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,906K shares , representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 87.04% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 15,571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,587K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 4.53% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,668K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,675K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 31.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.