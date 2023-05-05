Barclays Maintains Alector (ALEC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is 15.07. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 124.31% from its latest reported closing price of 6.72.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 173MM, an increase of 37.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 59,485K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 4,572K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 25.57% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,057K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,420K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 8.78% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,007K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Alector Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

