Barclays Maintains Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALRM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.25% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is $72.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.25% from its latest reported closing price of $49.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is 963MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.16%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 57,866K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 3.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 3,492K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,963K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,305K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,202K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 8.17% over the last quarter.

