Barclays Maintains Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is 68.63. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.28% from its latest reported closing price of 47.90.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is 892MM, an increase of 5.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.25%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 53,032K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 5,215K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 18.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,698K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 29.40% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,983K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,487K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,916K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 30.35% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

