Barclays Maintains Airbnb Inc - (ABNB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Airbnb Inc - (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb Inc - is 131.87. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of 137.02.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb Inc - is 9,583MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb Inc -. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 323,753K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,424K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,046K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 32.76% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,314K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,402K shares, representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,991K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,191K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 74.13% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 11,903K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,828K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 32.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,396K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,890K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 40.59% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

