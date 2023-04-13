Barclays Maintains AGNC Investment (AGNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $11.63. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of $10.01.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is $1,536MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

AGNC Investment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.27%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 19.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,196K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 618.34% over the last quarter.

Soltis Investment Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,162K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 29.98% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 602K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 291,146K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

