Barclays Maintains Agilent Technologies (A) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is 142.10. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.87% from its latest reported closing price of 112.00.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,130MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.31%, a decrease of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 296,536K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,037K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 3.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,968K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,277K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,177K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,160K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,736K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,057K shares, representing a decrease of 38.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 39.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,054K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,219K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 78.88% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

Agilent Technologies Background Information

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

