Barclays Maintains Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Affirm Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 14.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 2,168MM, an increase of 43.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.47%, an increase of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.75% to 238,982K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,931K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,725K shares, representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 29.97% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,010K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,658K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 19,986K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,329K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,948K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,435K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

