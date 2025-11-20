Barclays Maintains AECOM (ACM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AECOM is $145.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.64 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of $106.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AECOM is 15,556MM, a decrease of 3.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,162 funds or institutions reporting positions in AECOM. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.25%, an increase of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 136,397K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 8,878K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,563K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,980K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares , representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 85.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,310K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,249K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.81% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,216K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing an increase of 51.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 119.24% over the last quarter.

