Barclays Maintains Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is 113.66. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of 98.40.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,085MM, an increase of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.29%, a decrease of 22.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 78,068K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 3,542K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,566K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 95.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 1,837.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,283K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 8.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,270K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 34.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 35.00% over the last quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

