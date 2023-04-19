Barclays Maintains Adient (ADNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is $49.11. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.21% from its latest reported closing price of $39.22.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is $14,729MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 22.52% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Value Portfolio Initial Class holds 114K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCDAX - Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 22.78% over the last quarter.

CPAEX - Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,353K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 37.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.20%, a decrease of 22.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 114,634K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Adient Background Information

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

