Barclays Maintains Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $124.94. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $112.29.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is $39,830MM, a decrease of 8.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.45.

Abbott Laboratories Declares $0.51 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $112.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PJGRX - PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND Class R holds 258K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 94.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 38.81% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

HIAGX - Hartford Disciplined Equity Hls Fund Ia holds 302K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 29.84% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 2.44% over the last quarter.

GRSPX - Greenspring Fund retail holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.48%, a decrease of 22.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 1,514,436K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Abbott Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

