Barclays Maintains 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:FDMT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $31.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 187.12% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of 1,280.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.03%, an increase of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 43,289K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,629K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,561K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,563K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,159K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,000K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,754K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 71.19% over the last quarter.

