Barclays Maintains 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1stdibs.com is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.10% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

The projected annual revenue for 1stdibs.com is 96MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1stdibs.com. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIBS is 0.08%, a decrease of 37.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 20,847K shares. The put/call ratio of DIBS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 5,064K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 2,010K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,557K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 1,465K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 1,273K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1stdibs.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

