News & Insights

Stocks
DIBS

Barclays Maintains 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Overweight Recommendation

May 11, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1stdibs.com is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.10% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 1stdibs.com is 96MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1stdibs.com. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIBS is 0.08%, a decrease of 37.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 20,847K shares. DIBS / 1stdibs.com Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DIBS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIBS / 1stdibs.com Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Insight Holdings Group holds 5,064K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 2,010K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,557K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 1,465K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 1,273K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1stdibs.com Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

See all 1stdibs.com regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.