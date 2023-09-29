Barclays Maintains 10x Genomics Inc - (TXG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of 10x Genomics Inc - (NASDAQ:TXG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics Inc - is 64.00. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 55.16% from its latest reported closing price of 41.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 104,191K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,504K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 145.46% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 4,120K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 3.99% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,114K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,078K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,769K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 11.07% over the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.