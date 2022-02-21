Barclays lines up Anna Cross as first female finance chief - Sky News

Adds background

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L is preparing to name Anna Cross as group chief financial officer in the coming months, the first woman to be appointed to the role, Sky News reported on Monday.

Cross will replace Tushar Morzaria, who has held the role since 2013.

The Sky News report did not say why Morzaria is stepping down. Barclays did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cross has been working as Morzaria's deputy. Prior to that she acted as the CFO of Barclays Bank UK Plc. (https://reut.rs/3IkFGDi)

