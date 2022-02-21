Barclays lines up Anna Cross as first female finance chief -Sky News

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L is preparing to name Anna Cross as group chief financial officer in the coming months, Sky News reported on Monday.

Cross will replace Tushar Morzaria, who has held the role since 2013.

The Sky News report did not say why Morzaria is stepping down. Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

