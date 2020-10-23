Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 rises 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Oct 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.4%, with shares in the British lender BARC.L jumping 2.5% as its consumer businesses swung back to profit and provisions against bad loans fell in the third quarter.

The wider banks sub-index .FTNMX8350 added 2.4%.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC gained 0.4%, led by travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and aero .FTNMX2710 stocks.

Retail sales in the UK beat expectations last month and grew for a fifth month in a row, taking total sales volumes to 5.5% above their level before the pandemic.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc IHG.L fell 0.1% after the Holiday Inn-owner posted a plunge in third-quarter hotel room revenue (RevPAR).

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.