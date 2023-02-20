Barclays launches cash management platform for corporate clients in Italy

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Barclays Corporate Banking BARC.L said on Monday it had launched its cash management forex and debt platform in Italy, allowing corporate customers to access to a pan-European cash management service.

This platform is already available in Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal, the British bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

