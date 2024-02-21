Barclays launches buy-back programme, JPM to manage

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L kicked off the first phase of a bumper buyback plan aimed at returning billions of pounds to investors on Wednesday, after appointing J.P. Morgan JPM.N to manage the purchase of around one billion of its shares up until Nov. 20.

Barclays said JP Morgan will make trading decisions in relation to buy-back independently of the British lender, and without further instruction.

The bank said the programme did not include repurchases in the United States or in respect of company's American Depositary Receipts.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

