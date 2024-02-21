News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

Barclays launches buy-back programme, JPM to manage

February 21, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Sinead Cruise for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L kicked off the first phase of a bumper buyback plan aimed at returning billions of pounds to investors on Wednesday, after appointing J.P. Morgan JPM.N to manage the purchase of around one billion of its shares up until Nov. 20.

Barclays said JP Morgan will make trading decisions in relation to buy-back independently of the British lender, and without further instruction.

The bank said the programme did not include repurchases in the United States or in respect of company's American Depositary Receipts.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.