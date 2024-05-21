Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $145.45.

According to TipRanks, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 61.78% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple, Cisco Systems, and HP.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.08.

DELL market cap is currently $103.8B and has a P/E ratio of 33.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DELL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2024, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., a Director at DELL sold 27,414.00 shares for a total of $2,954,469.66.

Dell Technologies (DELL) Company Description:

Dell Technologies Inc. is a multinational information technology company which is engaged in providing hardware and software services solutions. The comapny, through its Client Solutions Group (CSG), sells desktops, notebooks, workstations, third-party software and peripherals. Meanwhile, it offers storage, networking and servers as well as attached software and peripherals through its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Under the VMware division, the company provides cloud management, compute, storage and availability, networking and security, and other end-user computing solutions.

