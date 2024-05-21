Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kite Realty Group (KRG)

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Kite Realty Group (KRG – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $21.05.

Powell covers the Real Estate sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Equity Residential, and Mid-America Apartment. According to TipRanks, Powell has an average return of -3.9% and a 43.87% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kite Realty Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, a 18.76% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Kite Realty Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $200.28 million and a net profit of $8.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $204.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRG in relation to earlier this year.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) Company Description:

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

