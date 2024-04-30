Barclays Just Raised Its Price Target on These 3 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wall Street is keeping a close eye on analyst reviews and price targets for stocks during this earnings season. Therefore, recent Barclays price targets on a trio of companies signal a bullish stance. Whether it’s renewed faith in a company’s growth trajectory or an acknowledgment of its resilience amid market turbulence, these stocks have captured the attention of analysts.

Price revisions often provide valuable foresight, and upward adjustments signify potentially promising growth narratives. With that information, let’s discuss three Barclays price targets so that you can make better-informed decisions aligned with your financial objectives.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) provides global satellite communications services. The company operates a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites for global voice and data connectivity.

Robust growth in service revenue propelled Iridium’s first quarter fiscal 2024 results. While total revenue declined 1% year-over-year (YOY) to $204 million due to lower equipment sales, recurring revenue from Iridium’s expanding subscriber base increased 7% YOY. Billable subscribers surged 14%, highlighting growing demand for Iridium’s mission-critical applications. Earnings-per-share (EPS) doubled to 16 cents, reflecting management’s ability to leverage its scalable network and expand its margins.

In early April, Iridium announced its Satelles acquisition, an important step in its quest for leadership in highly secure satellite-based time and location services for 5G base stations and data centers. Meanwhile, Iridium’s real-time services are expected to gain further traction in mobile device applications, including watches and tablets.

Yet year-to-date (YTD), IRDM stock is down 24%. Shares are currently changing hands at a valuation of 42.5 times forward earnings and 5 times trailing sales. Investors could regard a potential decline towards $30 as a better entry point.

KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) offers process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and nanoelectronics industries. KLAC is a market share leader in the wafer inspection space. It also holds patents protecting its competitive market positioning in process control and defect recognition technology.

On April 25, KLAC delivered third quarter fiscal 2024 results that beat analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $2.36 billion, down 3% YOY, while adjusted EPS declined 4% YOY to $5.26. Management issued an upbeat fourth quarter guidance, calling for adjusted EPS growth of 15% during the period.

KLA Corporation has seen strong demand for its process control solutions across chip manufacturing operations. This growth highlights the importance of its solutions in ensuring yield optimization and process control within the semiconductor industry. AI tailwinds could mean further growth in the wafer inspection market due to growing need for new process controls from customers.

In addition, the autonomous vehicle space is likely to become another growth driver in the coming years. Given the looming risk of accidents caused by potential technological defects, KLAC has significant potential to become a supplier for leading automobile companies in the self-driving car market with its established product portfolio.

So far this year, KLAC has gained 22%. The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35x and a trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10x, suggesting a premium valuation among its peers in the semiconductor space. Long-term investors could consider buying the dips in KLAC shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Source: Venturelli Luca / Shutterstock.com

With a strong brand reputation, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery of the cruise industry.

In its first quarter fiscal 2024 results, RCL’s revenue jumped 29% YOY to $3.7 billion, driven by higher occupancy levels and strong booking trends. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.77, compared to a 23 cent loss per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts points out the metrics reflect the hospitality company’s potential to drive operational efficiencies and leverage its scale as travel demand recovers.

In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises’ robust profitability in a historically sluggish quarter highlights the pent-up demand for cruise vacations. The company enjoyed strength in onboard spend during the industry’s “wave” season, when cruise lines offer promotional deals after the holidays. Load factors in the first quarter were 107%, while net yields jumped 19% due to rising ticket prices.

As a result, RCL stock is up nearly 9% YTD. Record bookings continue to provide strong momentum for 2024. Management’s full year guidance calls for 60% YOY growth in adjusted EPS. Meanwhile, shares are changing hands at a relatively favorable valuation of 13 times forward earnings and 2.5 times trailing sales.

