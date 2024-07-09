Barclays Just Cut Its Price Target on SoFi (SOFI) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Is Wall Street sentiment toward one of the hottest names in fintech shifting? SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been highly volatile lately as it battles a complicated economic landscape. Making matters worse, so far this week, multiple Wall Street institutions have lowered their price targets, including Barclays.

This news is casting further doubt over the company — whose shares are down 35% in 2024. But as grim as things may appear, this isn’t necessarily a reason to bet against SOFI stock. Let’s see what analysts have to say.

What’s Happening With SOFI Stock

With multiple analysts issuing bearish takes, it makes sense that SOFI stock would be struggling today. As of this writing, shares are down slightly. Perhaps more noteworthy is the fact that shares are down 10% over the last month.

Driving the news today is the fact that Barclays analyst Terry Ma lowered his price target on SoFi from $10 to $8. That still implies upside of roughly 28%. He did maintain his “hold” rating.

On a similar note, yesterday, Timothy Switzer of KBW maintained a similar neutral rating and lowered his SOFI stock price target from $7.50 to $7. This implies upside potential of 11%.

These analysts aren’t the only experts who think investors should approach SOFI stock with caution. CNBC personality Jim Cramer recently expressed concern regarding the company’s Q1 results. He stated “I’m going to have to wait” when asked for his take on it.

What Comes Next

It does seem that Wall Street sentiment toward SOFI stock is trending downward. But not everyone is so worried about the company’s growth prospects.

Some experts still see it as a long-term growth play for investors who don’t mind holding onto it for a while. As InvestorPlace contributor Marc Guberti reports:

“Despite the rocky history, there are a few reasons for optimism. Net revenue increased 37% YOY to reach $645.0 million in the first quarter. Net income came in at $88.0 million compared to a $34.4 million net loss in the same quarter last year. SoFi also has a strong user base that continues to grow. The fintech firm closed out the quarter with 8.1 million members, a 44% YOY improvement. SoFi offers several financial products and has diversified beyond loans. Investors will have to be patient with this stock.”

SoFi’s low price point could certainly make it appealing for patient contrarian investors. The need for financial services isn’t going anywhere, and SoFi has found smart ways to diversify its offerings. When market conditions improve, this could put it in a prime position to start growing again.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

