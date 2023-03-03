Markets

Barclays Issues Update On Health Condition Of Its CEO

March 03, 2023 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) and Barclays Bank PLC said its CEO, Venkatakrishnan, has completed the treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is now in remission or no evidence of disease. Over the coming weeks, he plans to be working more from the office, and ultimately resuming travel.

Barclays is a British universal bank. Its businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.