Barclays Issues EUR 1.5 Billion Callable Notes

Barclays PLC has announced the issue of EUR 1.5 billion in Fixed Rate Resetting Subordinated Callable Notes with a 4.973% interest rate, maturing in 2036, under its Debt Issuance Programme. The Final Terms of the issue are now publicly accessible online. Interested parties can review the document details through the provided URLs or inspect them on the National Storage Mechanism website.

