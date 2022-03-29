Barclays' investor stock sale priced near top of range

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - A stock sale by a top investor in Barclays has been priced near the top of the target range, according to a note by bookrunner Goldman Sachs seen by Reuters.

The offering price is 150 pence for the 575 million shares being sold. The price range was 147.50 pence to 150.75 pence, which was a 8.1% to 6.1% discount on Barclays' closing share price on Monday.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

