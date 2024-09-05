Barclays Initiates Coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.82% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 319.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 288.54 GBX to a high of 352.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from its latest reported closing price of 293.32 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,831MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y4Q is 0.33%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 116,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,215K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,204K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 86.56% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,378K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,896K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,513K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,233K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 6.78% over the last quarter.

