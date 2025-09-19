Barclays Initiates Coverage of Watts Water Technologies (WTS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $276.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $239.57 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $281.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is 2,010MM, a decrease of 12.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.24%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 33,466K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,381K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 13.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 893K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 888K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 8.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 878K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing a decrease of 26.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 8.94% over the last quarter.

