Barclays Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley (WRB) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is $60.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $60.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,013MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,425 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.25%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 212,436K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,106K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,519K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,554K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,499K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 34.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,497K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,456K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,027K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 14.33% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,730K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

