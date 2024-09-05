Barclays Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRG) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRG is 0.13%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 1,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 5.82% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 12.74% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 204K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 5.34% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 5.13% over the last quarter.

