Barclays Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRE) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRE) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRE is 0.14%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 1,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 748K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 4.81% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 0.05% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 4.74% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

